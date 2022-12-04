A couple final Notre Dame bowl projections ahead of announcement

Notre Dame was off on Saturday as they’re at home with their 8-4 regular season record. It was a slightly crazy week for the Irish that saw them gain a commitment from Kaleb Smith, who chose the Irish after being a one-time commitment to Texas Tech. The week also featured quarterback Drew Pyne announcing he’s enterting the transfer portal right away, leaving Notre Dame to likely use Tyler Buchner in the bowl game.

About that bowl game – where will the Irish be headed? Our look around the national projections last week had nearly everyone saying it’d be the Gator Bowl against an SEC opponent. With conference championships now wrapped up we took a look at a couple of updated projections Sunday morning and here is where they’re seeing the Irish going.

USA TODAY Sports

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Sports bowl projection: Holiday Bowl vs. UCLA

College Football News:

Austin American Stateman

College Football News bowl projection: Cheez-It Bowl vs. Texas Tech

CBS Sports:

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports bowl projection: Cheez-It Bowl vs. Texas Tech

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire