County had 'more desire' than ragged Rangers

Ross County showed more "hunger" and "intensity" than Rangers as they motored to their first ever win over the Ibrox side.

That's according to former Staggies boss John Robertson, who told BBC Sportsound the victory was entirely merited for the Dingwall side.

"No one watching on TV, or here in the stadium, could say Ross County didn't deserve to win," he said.

"It was a backs-to-the-wall performance. You have to ride your luck, dig in, put bodies on the line. They did that at times, but they also played with composure, they knocked the ball about well.

"Dhanda and Sims played in the pockets and caused the Rangers full backs all sorts of problems. Murray didn't give Souttar or Goldson a minute all day.

"The big thing today was the lack of desire in the Rangers team today. That is the worrying thing. You can see it in the second goal. Harmon has run the length of the park to get there.

"That was the desire, hunger, energy and intensity that every County player brought today."