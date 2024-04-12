Counting down to the Amway River Bank Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 47th annual Amway River Bank Run returns to Grand Rapids in just under a month.

The race is set to kick off on May 11 and is expected to draw more than 10,000 people to downtown Grand Rapids for it. It remains the largest 25K road race in the country. There will also be a festival congratulating those who ran at DeVos Place following the race.

There are a variety of races that you can partake in and for all skill levels. You can check out more on the race by clicking here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.