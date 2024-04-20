Could Texas have interest in Colorado CB Cormani McClain?

One of the nation’s top cornerback prospects has entered the portal. Colorado defensive back Cormani McClain is looking to transfer and Texas is said to have expressed interest in bringing him to Austin.

McClain says he’s heard from 11 schools since he went to the transfer portal. Texas is one of those programs.

Should Texas bring McClain to the Forty Acres, it could be as much of a long term move as an immediate impact addition. That’s not to say that the former top cornerback recruit would not make an immediate impact, but rather that the Longhorns wouldn’t have to count on it.

Texas is in a good place at cornerback with Malik Muhammad, Jahdae Barron, Terrance Brooks, Jaylon Guilbeau and Gavin Holmes. The cornerback room has the starters and depth to compete in major college football. Albeit, McClain adds an upside that few players have at the college level.

The Longhorns don’t have to add McClain, but the move could make sense. The 2023 five star player ranked as the No. 1 cornerback and No. 13 overall player in the 247Sports composite. The Florida talent had 13 total tackles and two pass breakups as a freshman.

We’ll see if Texas adds any players who can play at Texas past the 2024 season.

Cormani McClain tells @on3sports that he’s heard from these 1️⃣1️⃣ Schools since entering the Transfer Portal Where Should He Go?👀https://t.co/xSqXS0NCGh pic.twitter.com/1Q7sywmMyP — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 20, 2024

