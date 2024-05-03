Who could Sixers potentially add to the roster in the 2024 offseason?

The 2023-24 season is over for the Philadelphia 76ers following a 118-115 loss to the New York Knicks in Game 6 to end their season in Round 1. Once again, the Sixers were unable to get past the semifinals as they faced a lot of adversity throughout the season that knocked them down to the No. 7 seed.

Now, the Sixers head into an important offseason. They are armed with a ton of cap space and will be looking to add another max player alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. The goal now is to build. Philadephia has to find a way now to put the right pieces around its new star duo to contend in the East.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst hopped on “Get Up” on Friday morning and discussed a few possibilities:

So what they are going to be able to do here is sign a player up to a max contract and then sign Maxey. They can do both. The player at the top of their list is Paul George. His contract extension discussions with the Clippers have not led to an agreement. The Clippers are fighting for their playoff lives tonight in Dallas. They have not wanted to offer the max contract they got Kawhi (Leonard) to accept an extension less than the max. That has been the standard and I think that Philly’s gonna come out with a max offer to Paul George and the Clippers are gonna have to decide max or not? And Paul George’s got to decide do I want to stay here or not? But you don’t just have to use caps based on free agents. You can use it in trade and this is where I think Daryl Morey is gonna go to work.

There are names that make sens in a possible trade scenario. one name that Windhorst brought up was a former Sixers star:

There’s going to be a number of names are going to come up but I’m gonna give you two off the bat here. Both involve players who can get extensions with their teams but for various reasons will not. The first name to watch is Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. He has got two years on his contract. There is interest in him extending and you may remember and I know the Sixers fans do, the Sixers chose this Tobias Harris contract instead of playing Jimmy Butler five years ago. Well that contract is up. If Jimmy Butler wants to extend and the Heat are not willing to do it, you know, facing heavy luxury tax penalties, is there a way to revisit that? Remember they have assets from the James Harden trade that they can use in addition to cap space.

Then, there was a third option Windhorst brought up:

Also another player to watch: Brandon Ingram. He had a very poor playoff session for the Pelicans. He’s due a contract extension. The Pelicans have never paid the tax in the history of the franchise. They are set to sign Trey Murphy as sort of a big dollar player alongside Zion Williamson. This is a player who might be on the market, and again, I don’t think he’d be their number one choice, but behind Paul George, this type of player is who Philly could potentially look at to add firepower and offense to this team.

A lot of eyes will be on the Sixers in the 2024 offseason. They are armed with a ton of cap space and one has to assume that they will be in the running to add a major piece in the summer.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire