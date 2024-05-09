Could Raiders rookie CB Decamerion Richardson start in Year 1?

The Raiders nearly selected Terrion Arnold in Round 1 of the NFL Draft, but decided to pick Brock Bowers instead. They did not address their cornerback need on the first two days of the draft, instead, opting for help on the offensive side of the ball.

However, that doesn’t mean the Raiders didn’t find any quality talent on defense. In a recent article by Chad Reuter of NFL Media, he named 15 Day 3 picks who could contribute in Year 1.

That list included Decamerion Richardson, a fourth-round selection by the Raiders. Here is what Reuter had to say about the former Mississippi State cornerback:

The Raiders’ cornerback group was inconsistent last season and lacks size, so it was a natural fit for the 6-foot-2 Richardson to land in Las Vegas. His sub-4.4 speed is another bonus at 188 pounds, and though he possesses only average short-area agility, his physical play against larger outside receivers will be useful as he grows into a larger role over the course of the season.

The Raiders have a need at cornerback opposite of Nate Hobbs and Jack Jones. Richardson has the size and the athleticism to earn playing time, but he needs to show more consistency at the next level.

Keep an eye on Richardson during camp as he could be a sleeper in the secondary for Las Vegas. It wouldn’t be a shock to see him with the starting lineup at some point during the 2024 season.

