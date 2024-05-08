5 interesting facts about Raiders Round 7 CB MJ Devonshire

With their final pick in the draft at 229 overall, the Raiders selected Pittsburgh cornerback MJ Devonshire. He was considered a value pick at that spot considering most projections seemed to have him as a Round 5-6 pick.

So, let’s get to know MJ, shall wel.

Multi-sport star

As a senior in high school he earned All-League honors in basketball and led the team in scoring (17 points per game). His speed showed up on the track as well, winning the state championships in the 100 meters (10.67 seconds) and 200 meters (21.73) as a senior and was a member of the 2019 4×100 relay league championship.

Ball hawk

Third longest wingspan of any cornerback in this class (78 ¾). He used that wingspan to snag seven interceptions and 25 pass breakups over the past two seasons. And he used his speed and elusiveness to return three of those interceptions for touchdowns. He also points to his film study and football IQ.

“I always know my opponent,” said Devonshire.” When you know your opponent, you start to know which routes and concepts he’s likeliest to run.”

Followed footsteps of greatness

Devonshire grew up in the Moon Area (Pittsburgh) School District, but he dreamt of one day playing at Aliquippa High School, like his father and several Pro Football Hall of Famers including Darrelle Revis and Ty Law.

“Aliquippa corners are just built different,” said Devonshire.

After transferring back home from Kentucky in 2021, he followed in the footsteps of Revis as a playmaker on both defense and special teams, becoming the first Aliquippa player since Revis in 2006 to score on a punt return and interception return in the same season.

Along the way he has gained two mentors in Revis and Law.

“They’ve been my mentors through this entire college process,” Devonshire said of the two Hall of Fame Aliquippa alums. “Being from the same place and walking the same streets, they call me, they reach out every chance they get.”

Outside corner

He has decent size at 5-11 with the wingspan of a guy who’s 6-5. That along with his straight line speed (4.45) make him a fit on the outside. That’s where he played at Pitt and that’s where NFL teams project him.

“Most NFL teams see me playing as an outside cornerback,” said Devonshire. “That’s been the general consensus throughout my meetings.”

Punt return prowess

He returned 48 punts at Pitt, taking one 82 yards for a score. That and his 86-yard interception return last season proves he is a threat to score whenever he gets the ball in his hands. And therefore has a good chance at taking over punt return duties for the Raiders.

“I love returning punts,” Devonshire said. “I love getting the ball in my hands and trying to score a touchdown on special teams. I’m looking forward to returning punts at the next level.”

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire