Raiders LB Tommy Eichenberg named Day 3 steal by NFL Media

One of the best value picks for the Raiders during the 2024 NFL Draft was the selection of Tommy Eichenberg in Round 5. The Raiders needed to get bigger and tougher on defense and the selection of Eichenberg will allow them to do that.

But what will his role be as a rookie in Las Vegas? In a recent article by Chad Reuter of NFL Media, he wrote about the selection of Eichneberg and why he believes that he could start right away for Las Vegas.

Here is a snippet of his thoughts on the former Ohio State linebacker:

The Raiders found a potential starting middle linebacker in Eichenberg. The former Buckeye probably won’t play in obvious passing situations, but if the offense tries to bully lighter boxes, Las Vegas might want to counter by playing an extra run-stopper like Eichenberg alongside returning starters Divine Deablo and Robert Spillane.

Spillane and Deablo will open the season as the starting linebackers, but there is a chance that Eichenberg could see the field early. He is a better run defender than Deablo and is a much more reliable tackler. Eichenberger doesn’t have the same range or athleticism, but his instincts and power in the run game are far superior.

It’ll be fascinating to see how the linebacker rotation plays out this year, but the Raiders now have three quality linebackers that they can roll out depending on the opponent. Expect Eichenberg to see the field early and often in 2024.

