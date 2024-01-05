Advertisement

Could the Raiders hire Bill Belichick or keep Davante Adams? | Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz
Analyst

Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz and Mike Golic Jr. of “GoJo & Golic" discuss the possibilities of the Raiders hiring Bill Belichick as head coach or keeping WR Davante Adams in Las Vegas. Hear the full conversation on the “Zero Blitz”podcast and subscribe on Apple podcast, Spotify, or wherever you listen.