Could Patriots trade Ezekiel Elliott? RB reportedly draws interest originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Ezekiel Elliott was brought in to bolster the New England Patriots' running back room, but it sounds like he could be a trade chip for the worst team in the AFC.

Teams with needs at running back have "reached out" to the Patriots about Elliott's availability ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz reports.

Elliott signed a one-year contract with New England in mid-August to serve as Rhamondre Stevenson's backup and has made a marginal impact through eight games, with 260 rushing yards on 67 carries (3.9 yards per attempt) with two touchdowns.

Still, the 28-year-old has proven useful in short-yardage situations and may have value on a contending team looking for a boost at running back. It's unclear what the Patriots could net in return for Elliott, although a late-round pick seems most likely at this stage of his career.

Stevenson and Elliott are the only running backs on the roster who have received carries this season, so trading the three-time Pro Bowler would leave New England thin at the position. Then again, the Patriots are a long shot to be competitive this season at 2-6, so if they can get value for a player like Elliott on the trade market, perhaps they'll take advantage.

The NFL trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.