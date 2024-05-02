Could the Nets trade back into the 2024 NBA Draft?

As most Brooklyn Nets fans know by now, the organization does not have any picks in the 2024 NBA Draft due to the trade with the Houston Rockets to bring James Harden to Brooklyn. Despite that unfortunate reality, there is a possibility of Brooklyn trading back into the draft.

“I think we look at the draft the same way every year. It’s take the best available,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said recently when asked about his philosophy for this upcoming draft. While Brooklyn doesn’t have any picks at the moment, Marks did not rule out trading into the draft if a player they want is there.

Marks continued by saying “If there’s somebody in there that, wow, they’re slipping, can we get in there at that particular pick?” For a Nets team that finished this season with a disappointing 32-50 record, getting as much talent in the door is paramount for a franchise that is trying to find its way back to championship contention.

When it comes to acquiring a pick in this draft, it’s possible that the Nets could move into the second round using cash considerations. Golden State Warriors rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis was originally drafted by the Washington Wizards in the 2023 NBA Draft with the 57th overall picked, but was traded to the Warriors on the night of the draft in exchange for cash.

However, because of the new CBA, NBA teams are valuing second-round picks more than they used to so it’s harder to pull off nowadays. Either way, Brooklyn still has plenty of opportunity to get a second-round pick and possibly, a first-round pick.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire