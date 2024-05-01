Could a former UCLA offensive lineman join Chip Kelly at Ohio State?

The transfer portal spring window is coming to a close, and there has been a furry of action with Ohio State football keeping a watchful eye on who is looking to move.

One of those players is now former UCLA starting offensive tackle, Bruno Fina, who made the announcement of his transfer on Tuesday. He started on the left side last year for now Buckeye offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, and could be a potential fit.

Ohio State has been looking for a portal addition on the offensive line, and Fina’s familiarity with Kelly’s offense should at least make him a target for the Buckeyes.

UCLA offensive tackle Bruno Fina has entered the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned. Starting left tackle for the Bruins in 2023. https://t.co/VNvB2Ek6qR pic.twitter.com/L9T55xQJ8K — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) April 30, 2024

Time will tell if Ohio State does ultimately go after Fina, but the connection with Kelly is there and could lure the tackle to join him in Columbus.

