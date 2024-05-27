'We could be a force to be reckoned with'

[Getty Images]

Alan Curtis hopes Swansea City will emerge from “a big summer” with a squad capable of competing in the top half of the Championship next season.

Swansea finished 14th in 2023-24, an arduous campaign which began with struggles under Michael Duff and ended with more encouraging signs following the January appointment of Luke Williams as head coach.

Williams is now part of a recruitment process which Swansea need to get right if they are to lift themselves into play-off contention in the next campaign.

Club legend and honorary president Curtis says the process of reshaping the squad is up and running – even if things are “very quiet at the moment”.

“The players are still looking at contracts to see if they can get a better offer, or rather agents will certainly be doing that,” Curtis said.

“To be fair to Luke, he has not taken a summer holiday himself, because he feels he has not worked for it. It’s going to be a big summer.”

Swansea said farewell to six loan players at the end of their season – Carl Rushworth, Harrison Ashby, Bashir Humphreys, Charlie Patino, Charles Sagoe Jr and Jamal Lowe – while Liam Walsh and Przemyslaw Placheta are leaving at the end of their contracts.

Negotiations over a new deal are ongoing with Jamie Paterson, whose contract expires next month.

Whether Paterson stays or not, Swansea have vacancies for new recruits throughout their squad.

“We probably will need a goalkeeper, I think we could do with another centre-forward and possibly another midfield player,” Curtis said.

“The basis of the squad is there and with a few additions, who will cost a little bit of money, we could be a force to be reckoned with next year.”