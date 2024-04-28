'It could have been double figures'; 'Too little & too late'

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts on Hibernian's 3-1 win at St Johnstone on Saturday.

Here are some of your views:

Sandy: Great result but no doubt there’s going to be the usual moans - "should have been seven, should have kept a clean sheet". Leave the coaching to Nick Montgomery, that was a good enough scoreline and the football was worth the watch or listen. The team did well.

Kenny: A much better performance from the team but really too little, too late. The season's been one to forget. Montgomery's tactics have been poor and I keep thinking the job's too big for him. Playing out from the back has been his downfall but he won’t admit it. He is not direct enough and his body language doesn’t inspire confidence. He needs to go.

Marcus: I’ve been as disappointed as any Hibee this season but I’ve decided to lay off hating on the manager and give him my backing instead. Travelling up on Saturday I had a good feeling and I’m glad I was proved right against an admittedly poor Saints side, it could have been double figures with a bit more composure! Onwards and upwards, let’s finish well.

Anon: Typical Hibs, win when it doesn't matter.

George: One down, four to go. Too early to conclude anything, except that St Johnstone are dire. Still, we managed to concede one and on a couple of occasions, nearly threw away two more. On positive side, we made a bucketload of chances, but failed to take most. Monty's right: it should've been eight. But, win in Dingwall, then two at home, and then we'll see.

David: Montgomery had 29 league games to achieve top six so winning against a side in 10th in a dead rubber doesn't change my mind. Funny how leaving out duds like Nectarios Triantis and Jair Tavares works. All a bit late. However, results and performances like Saturday in the remaining four matches will see him around next term I suspect.

Cam: A performance that is too little too late. We actually played really well going forward and should have scored more, but this should have been the kind of grit and determination shown throughout the whole season, not in the bottom six. Hopefully the players learn from that.

Darren: It’ll all boil down to what quality comes in next season and if they don’t hit the ground running then the fans will be shouting for Monty’s head real quick! It’s this reason that makes me think that bringing in a new manager now is probably for the best. Were an unforgiving bunch at Easter Road.