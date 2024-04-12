Coty Schock signs three-year contract with ClubMX

When he left Round 9 in Birmingham, Alabama, Coty Schock was uncertain if he would be able to complete the 2024; this week he and ClubMX announced the signing of a three-year contract that will carry him into the 2027 season. It was also announced that Schock will race in the Pro Motocross series this summer. His contract was originally Supercross only for this season.

"I don’t want to be anywhere else," Schock said in a release. "The atmosphere is amazing, the [test] tracks are unbelievable, and the bike is crazy good. When I’m on the line, I feel like there isn’t another bike better than mine and that shows in my performance so far.

In Race Day Live, Coty Schock said that he feels as if he is three weeks removed from surgery. He is currently tied with Haiden Deegan for fourth in 250 East points.

"The cool thing is the team is already building for the future with more improvements in the bike and the program overall. I’m really happy to be here at this time to be a part of the next level of growth. Beyond that, thank you to the entire team for making this happen. Everyone at ClubMX has a part in my success and I’m grateful every day for the chance to be here and stay here."

Schock's contract comes only a few weeks from what might have been a season-ending crash. After getting cleaned out by Haiden Deegan in the final corner of the last lap in Birmingham, Schock fully broke his collarbone. He developed a crack in that bone the previous week.

The team did not expect him to immediately return to action but remarkably, Schock was back on the bike in Indianapolis five days after surgery. He scored his second top-five of the season that round and sits fifth in the points' 250 East standings, only three removed from Deegan in fourth.

"Coty is a good person," said team owner Brandon Haas. "We were able to make a spot for him just for Supercross this season and he has parlayed that into a long-term contract. I have always tried to offer opportunities to racers that show promise and could use the help and Coty falls in that category.

"The difference now is, he’s the real deal. He is willing to listen, learn and give feedback to improve himself, our bike and our program overall. Congratulations to him for taking advantage of the situation, it’s a good lesson to anyone trying to break into the sport."

Schock has been given additional time to heal with the last two rounds being contested by the 250 West riders as well as a week off from Supercross action.

Without full factory backing, ClubMX is becoming a weekly force. Schock's position in the 250 East top-five is matched by the performance of Garrett Marchbanks in the West, where he currently sits fourth overall and within reach of Jordon Smith in third.

This comes on the heels of ClubMX's announcement that Jeremy Martin is out for the remainder of the season with concussion-like symptoms.

