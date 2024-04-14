Coronel has 3 saves, first shutout of season, Red Bulls and Fire tie 0-0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Carlos Coronel had three saves and recorded his first shutout of the season to help the short-handed New York Red Bulls play the Chicago Fire to a 0-0 tie Saturday night.

Andres Reyes was shown a red card (asterisk)violent conduct) in the 42nd minute and the Red Bulls played a man down the rest of the way.

New York (4-1-3) is unbeaten in four consecutive games, with three wins, since a 3-0 road loss to the Columbus Crew on March 16. The Red Bulls are the points leaders in all of MLS with 15.

Chris Brady, who had his first shutout of the season, had five saves for Chicago (2-3-3).

The Fire had 58% possession but Chicago was outshot 17-8.

