Corning grads Bowler and DuPree help Manhattan lacrosse advance in MAAC playoffs

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (WETM) – A pair of Corning grads led Manhattan College men’s lacrosse to a thrilling playoff win.

(Photo Courtesy: gojaspers.com)

Corning grads Quinn Bowler and Kelly DuPree each turned in multi-goal games to help Manhattan College men’s lacrosse past Quinnipiac, on Saturday. Bowler scored 3 goals and 1 assist, while DuPree scored twice and added an assist, to propel the Jaspers to the semifinal round of the MAAC tournament.

Bowler started the scoring in the thrilling comeback win for Manhattan. Quinnipiac led 7-3 in the 1st half, before the Jaspers rallied back. In the 3rd, Bowler scored his 2nd goal, cutting the deficit to 9-5. Later in the period, DuPree netted his 1st goal of the contest and brought the score to 11-7. Kyle Gucwa opened the scoring in the 4th, setting off a 4 goal stretch from the Jaspers. DuPree capped off the offensive explosion, tying the game at 11. Both teams traded goals and tied the game at 12, until Bowler chalked up his 3rd tally, and gave Manhattan the lead. With 45 seconds remaining, Quinnipiac evened the score again. Tied at 13, James Basile scored the game winner with 6 seconds to go.

The thrilling 14-13 win sends Manhattan to the semifinal round of the MAAC tournament. The 3rd seeded Jaspers will make the short trip to LIU-Brooklyn, in an attempt to punch a title game ticket on Thursday. A time for the game is still yet to be determined.

Joining DuPree and Bowler on the Jaspers, are fellow Hawks grads Hunter Newman and Nikolus Nickerson, as well as Horseheads grad Casey Klossner.

