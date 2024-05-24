Corning boys lacrosse wins fifth straight Section IV Class A title, Horseheads falls in Class B final

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning boys lacrosse has earned another Section IV boys lacrosse title.

Corning boys lacrosse bested Elmira 13-8 for the Section IV Class A Championship, on Thursday. The Hawks powered ahead to a 7-2 edge by halftime of the rivalry matchup. In the early 2nd half, Corning’s Tully Fratarcangelo and Dom DiNardo scored to push their lead to 9-3. Late in the 3rd quarter, the Express would start their rally.

Cooper Taft, Landon Cook, and Ryan Stukey led the Elmira scoring attack, but the Hawks would continue to answer. Fratarcangelo would continue the Corning offense, scoring 3 of his 5 goals in the final 9 minutes of the game.

With their 5th straight section title, the Hawks will now look to make a run for a NYSPHSAA Championship. Corning will open their tournament against the Section III Champions, at Vestal High School. A date is still yet to be determined.

In the Class B final, Horseheads fell to Vestal 11-8. The unbeaten Golden Bears jumped out to an early lead, before the Blue Raiders stormed back. Trailing 11-6 in the 4th, Brady Woodworth and Brogan Sullivan would each score, and cut Vestal’s lead to 3. Despite the rally, the Golden Bears would hold off Horseheads to win the title, and stay perfect.

The Horseheads scoring attack was led by Zach Lese’s 3 goals. Brady Kelly scored twice. Woodworth, Sullivan, Cody Dale, and Colton Cox all added 1 a piece. The Blue Raiders close their season with a 14-4 overall record.

