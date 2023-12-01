Corey Kiner, starting O-line returning to UC Bearcat football for 2024

UC coach Scott Satterfield and offensive guard Luke Kandra embrace after the Bearcats started with a win over EKU Sept. 2.

In a week that saw more than 20 University of Cincinnati football players hit the transfer portal, the Bearcats had several key performers announce their intentions to return for 2024.

UC football Deshawn Pace says leaving UC football team wasn't his decision

UC football Amid some defections, 'Godfather' Dontay Corleone returns to Cincinnati Bearcats football

It all began with former Ohio Mr. Football Corey Kiner, who usually follows his line but took the lead on this day.

UC running back Corey Kiner finished with 1,047 yards for the Bearcats. He announced his return for 2024 on Thursday, Nov. 30.

After rushing for a career-high 1,047 yards for the No. 5 running offense in the country that averaged 217.1 yards per game, Kiner will be back. He surpassed 100 yards six times during the season on a team that had three other players reach the century mark in games.

Emory Jones ran for 560 yards at quarterback and running backs Myles and Ryan Montgomery had 428 and 329 yards, respectively. Myles Montgomery entered the transfer portal earlier this week, but top gainer Kiner, who came to UC via the portal in April 2022, started a movement with his announcement.

UC's big boys respond

Upon his arrival in Cincinnati, UC offensive line coach Nic Cardwell tweeted on Dec. 14, 2022:

"Treat your men as you would your own beloved sons and they will follow you into the deepest valley."–Sun Tzu

Sun Tzu was a legendary military strategist in war and combat, but Cardwell might be Nostradamus. At 3-9 (1-8 Big 12) UC was in a deep valley, but not due to the run game.

After Kiner's announcement, Elder grad Luke Kandra, who came with the staff from Louisville, announced his return. His post read, "You can learn a line from a win and a book from a defeat."

You can learn a line from a win and a book from a defeat… #year5 pic.twitter.com/zACYNsAoFL — Luke Kandra (@luke_kandra) November 30, 2023

Kandra finished the season as the No. 2 guard in the Big 12 and No. 4-rated guard in the country by Pro Football Focus.

Center Gavin Gerhardt and fellow line members Dartanyan Tinsley, John Williams and Deondre Buford all followed suit giving the Bearcats, Kiner and Coach Cardwell the starting five back. Tinsley will be using his COVID-19 year of extra eligibility while Kandra, Gerhardt, Tinsley and Williams will be redshirt seniors.

Thursday's news comes on the heels of the announced returns of defensive lineman Dontay Corleone and punter Mason Fletcher, both preseason All-American candidates.

Perusing the portal

Some of the returning Bearcats will meet with the media early next week. The transfer portal officially opens Monday, Dec. 4 though there's already been a slew of activity. Coach Scott Satterfield has said they'll seek 12-14 players via the portal to go with 22 high school signees due Dec. 20.

Reported offers went out Thursday to Western Kentucky defensive back Upton Stout and North Texas wide receiver Ja'Mori Maclin.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Kiner plus UC Bearcat starting offensive line to return for 2024