Corey Heim to race No. 50 Mobil 1 Toyota with 23XI Racing at Nashville

Corey Heim will continue his season of firsts throughout 2024 as he prepares to jump back in a NASCAR Cup Series car at Nashville Superspeedway with 23XI racing.

23XI Racing announced on Friday that Heim will pilot the No. 50 Mobil 1 Toyota for the June 30 race in the Music City (3:30 p.m. ET, NBC, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) while sporting a special black-and-gold paint scheme to commemorate the lubricant brand’s 50th anniversary.

“I‘m very thankful for this opportunity I‘ve been given by Mobil 1 to compete with 23XI in Nashville,” Heim said in a team release. “… We have seen this season how strong 23XI‘s Camrys have been, which makes me even more excited to get behind the wheel in Nashville. I‘m putting in the effort to be prepared for this opportunity and cannot wait to get on track with the No. 50 Mobil 1 Toyota team in a few weeks.”

Heim currently competes full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, where he drives the N0. 11 Toyota for Tricon Garage and sits in second place in the points standings, but he also has two Cup Series starts on his resume in 2024.

Legacy Motor Club tapped Heim to drive the No. 43 Toyota when Erik Jones was sidelined with a back injury at Dover Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway. Heim had his best finish of 22nd at Kansas, and Jones was set to return to the No. 43 for Sunday‘s race at Darlington Raceway (3 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Mobil 1 and 23XI Racing’s black-and-gold 50th anniversary scheme is hitting the track for the second time this season, as Kamui Kobayashi drove the No. 50 to a 29th-place finish in March at Circuit of The Americas.

“We are excited for Corey to join the 23XI team in Nashville as he helps us celebrate our partners at Mobil 1 and its 50th anniversary,” said Steve Lauletta, president of 23XI Racing. “Corey is undoubtedly an up-and-coming star, and we look forward to working with him as he prepares to race at Nashville. Mobil 1 has a history of working with some of the best young talent in racing, and I can‘t think of a better person than Corey to drive the No. 50 Toyota at Nashville.”