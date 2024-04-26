Corbin Laisure, a 3-star tight end, announces his final four ahead of Saturday’s commitment

Corbin Laisure is ready to make his college commitment on Saturday, with the tight-end prospect announcing a final four earlier this week.

A 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end from Sullivan East (Bluff City, Tennessee), Laisure is a three-star recruit according to 247Sports where he is ranked the No. 36 player in the state.

Laisure announced a top four this week of Arizona State, Colorado, Louisville and Ole Miss. He will be at Colorado on Saturday for their annual spring game.

“God has blessed me with so many opportunities but I feel he has called me to make a decision in the coming days,” Laisure told USA TODAY High School Sports this week.

“There are also a lot of great tight ends in my class and a lot of spots are getting taken and I feel that it is time to claim my spot on a team. I also feel that I know the school I want to attend therefore I guess you could use the fraise ‘When you know you know’.”

This past fall as a junior, Laisure had 64 catches for 774 receiving and 10 touchdowns. He is also a center on the Sullivan East varsity basketball team.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports