Cor’Dale Flott feels ‘ready’ for opportunity as Giants’ second outside cornerback

This season could be a big one for Giants CB Cor’Dale Flott.

Just a few days after HC Brian Daboll gave Flott a vote of confidence, defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson offered some high praise of the third-year talent and the work he’s put in over the offseason.

“I expect Flott to have a really productive and good year for us,” Henderson said. “He’s been tremendous this offseason studying and working. I expect him to be a guy who you look at and he takes a really big jump for us and he’s doing everything he can to take that jump.”

With veteran Adoree’ Jackson still on the open market and Big Blue not adding his replacement in free agency this offseason, there is still an opening opposite second-year cornerback Deonte Banks.

Henderson said that if the season were to begin today that spot would be filled by Flott.

“I’m excited for the opportunity,” Flott said. “That gives me confidence that they have confidence in me. I’m just taking things day-by-day and continuing to try to get better and focused on competing with the offensive guys.”

Flott was limited by the injury-bug over his first two seasons with Big Blue, but when healthy, he predominantly played in the slot.

He received an extended opportunity last year when Jackson was bumped to the outside, and he played relatively well, recording a coverage grade of 59.4 and allowing 40 receptions on 61 attempts thrown his way according to ProFootballFocus.

Sliding to the outside for first-year DC Shane Bowen’s defense will present a new challenge for the 22-year-old, but it’s one that he feels ready to attack.

"I’m really excited for it," Flott said. "I’ve taken advantage of every opportunity from Year 1 to Year 3 now, and the same urgency still applies. I’m just trying to continue elevating my game and learning from the veterans around me and keep getting better. Whatever helps the team, that's my approach."