Cooper uses stout defense to stifle Butler in season-opening girls basketball victory

Cooper entered this girls basketball season knowing defense would be its calling card.The Jaguars returned three starters from last season, when the team allowed 39 points per game.

In its season opener Tuesday night, Cooper faced a loaded Butler lineup led by Kentucky commit Ramiya White and Christian Academy transfer Mariah Knight, but the Jaguars ended up acing the early season test, 55-38.

The Jaguars forced seven turnovers in the first half.

Senior Liz Freihofer, the second-leading scorer from last season, scored 16 points. Knight led the Bearettes with 16 points.

Although Butler cut its double-digit deficit to 45-31 early in the fourth quarter, Freihofer responded and scored five points in quick succession.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: KHSAA girls basketball: Cooper defeats Butler in season opener