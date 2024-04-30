Construction begins on indoor tennis and pickleball facilities

Apr. 29—Decatur residents should have indoor facilities to play tennis and pickleball by early to mid-summer with construction well underway on the new facilities at Point Mallard Park.

CMI Structural Solutions, of Ontario, New York, is installing helical piles at Jimmy Johns Tennis Center and the city's new pickleball facility.

The combined estimated cost for the two projects is $4.2 million.

The helical piles are anchors for two ClearSpan structures that cover four tennis courts at Jimmy Johns and 12 pickleball courts.

"The helical pilings are the key to the whole project because ClearSpan structures will attach to them," Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said.

The tennis courts are on the site where T.C. Almon Recreation Center once stood. The city demolished the recreation center in October.

The pickleball courts are where the original outdoor ice rink and pavilion once stood.

Lake said the cement courts will be added once the pilings are set, followed by the addition of the ClearSpan structure.

Omnia Partners will also install modular restroom buildings for each structure. The buildings will have four family-style restrooms big enough for players to change clothes.

The second restroom gives Jimmy Johns a restroom facility on each side of its grounds.

"We chose cement courts because we were having problems with our asphalt courts cracking," Lake said.

Both projects will feature ClearSpan structures that are composed of special fabric over a metal frame and have rollup walls, heat in the winter and fans year-round. The metal frame will have a 50-year warranty and the white fabric comes with a 25-year warranty.

Point Mallard Manager Stephanie McLain said other projects at the park are expected to be complete before the season begins May 25, including:

—A cement walkway by the Lagoon at the Aquatic Park to replace an asphalt walkway.

—Wave Pool lighting repairs following storm damage.

—Renovation of the bathhouses at the campground.

—Replacing the bridge rail at the golf course and putting in new fencing at the white bridge near hole 18.

