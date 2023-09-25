Conservation department adds new deer hunting opportunities for Missourians

Sep. 24—Missouri hunters will have a few extra chances to harvest deer this year to help combat the growing population.

Missouri's deer hunting season opened with archery hunting on Sept. 15, but in addition, the state has added an early antlerless season that runs from Oct. 6-8. This allows hunters to harvest antlerless deer before the regular November firearms season.

The Missouri Department of Conservation wants to remind hunters that four Northwest Missouri counties are not included in the antlerless hunting season — Andrew, Atchison, Holt and Nodaway.

The other addition is the chronic wasting disease, or CWD, portion. Hunters are able to voluntarily submit their deer for chronic wasting disease testing, either through a scheduled appointment with the conservation department or at one of their sample drop-off sites.

Parker Rice, a conservation agent for Buchanan County, said while local hunters will be glad to have antlerless hunting added, the chronic wasting disease portion won't have an impact on Buchanan County, as there's been no reported cases so far.

"For the chronic wasting disease, they require you to bring your deer to have the lymph nodes removed and have it tested," Rice said. "We haven't had a positive chronic wasting test come back here. If you want to have it tested, we can help you go through that process, but it's not required here."

Due to the amount of deer, Missouri is also participating in a Share the Harvest program, which aims to feed those in need by providing donated deer meat to local food banks and food pantries in all 114 counties of Missouri.

"There's a lot of deer out there and I think weather has a lot to do with it," Rice said. "Last year, we had a fairly good weather year. It was cold but it wasn't freezing so the deer were up and moving. In St. Joe and Buchanan County, we don't have any participating Share the Harvest processors right now, but of course if people are looking to donate their meat to Share the Harvest, we will assist with that as well."

Rice also reminds hunters to know the regulations of hunting during this season, and if they aren't hunting on their own private land, they should only be doing so where it is allowed such as conservation areas.

Most importantly, safety comes first, he added.

"The biggest thing is making sure you're wearing the right equipment, know how to properly handle a firearm and be safe," he said. "Tell people where you're going and when you plan on being back from hunting."

More information on Missouri's deer hunting seasons and regulations is available in the 2023 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations booklet at https://mdc.mo.gov/sites/.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.