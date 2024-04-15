Conor McGregor Makes an Official Comeback, Setting Official Date for Fight With Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor is officially back. UFC confirmed the welterweight bout that will see the Irish fighter take on Michael Chandler for UFC 303 in Las Vegas this June.

The Irish fighter has a record of 22 wins and six defeats in his entire MMA career, where as the 37-year-old American has 23-8. Following McGregor's broken leg in his defeat by Dustin Poirier in July 2021, McGregor has been recuperating to make an official comeback. Since becoming the UFC's first simultaneous two-weight champion at lightweight and featherweight in 2016, he has only won once. Before being defeated by Justin Gaethje and Poirier, McGregor was defeated by Charles Oliveira in his second UFC fight.

Having taken lengthy breaks, he is currently on a two-fight losing streak, while recovering from the broken tibia from the Dustin Poirier fight. The fight is set at 170lbs and has officially been scheduled for June 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, during International Fight Week.