Conor McGregor ‘accepts’ Floyd Mayweather rematch amid rumours of renewed talks

Conor McGregor has “accepted” a rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr after rumours of fresh negotiations between the pair.

The Irishman was knocked out by the American six years ago in the 10th round of their record-breaking superfight.

The fight sold 4.3 million buys on pay-per-view in the United States, with Mayweather banking a reported $275million overall and McGregor bringing in an estimated $130m.

‘The Notorious’ continues to rehabilitate from a broken leg suffered in defeat to Dustin Poirier last summer, with the expectation that he will return to the UFC later this year.

While Mayweather continues to entertain offers for exhibition bouts, although ‘Money’ admitted to Showtime Sports he would “absolutely” accept a rematch.

“He is easy,” Mayweather rearked. “The beef is all these guys look up to me, steal my blueprint and then get to hating on me.”

McGregor sparked fresh rumours of a rematch, taking to social media and posting a picture from the first fight while delivering a body shot to Mayweather alongside the caption: “I accept”.

The former two-weight UFC champion appears to be nearing a return to fitness, although he is yet to resume full training and sparring.

McGregor did showcase his progress when he started kicking with his injured leg in a recent social media video, but trainer John Kavanagh is still to resume their partnership in the gym together.

The Dubliner has never hidden his love for the sweet science, telling Sky Sports: “Boxing is my first love in combat sports. I had such a great time the last time I was out there.

“Obviously, my return will be in the octagon for UFC - that story is far from over, in fact it’s just being written, it is just the beginning. “But, boxing, for sure I will grace the squared circle again in the future.”