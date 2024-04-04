Eddie Hearn breaks silence over BBBofC and Ukad’s Conor Benn appeal

Eddie Hearn maintains Conor Benn cannot comment on the BBBofC and Ukad’s appeal against a decision to lift the fighter’s suspension due to a confidentiality agreement.

The National Anti-Doping Panel cleared Benn to resume boxing in the UK last July after testing positive for a banned substance in 2022.

But a report in the Mail last week claimed the BBBofC and Ukad have been successful in their appeal, though no official announcement from either party has been forthcoming.

It remains unclear if Benn is now suspended from fighting in the UK, while the case could eventually lead to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, with Hearn unable to clarify the situation entirely.

“It's bound by confidentiality, that's why you've seen no comment from the BBBofC, Benn, or Ukad. I guess together they will make a statement at some point,” Hearn told IFL TV.

“Does it hinder his next fight? There was nothing set. When the time is appropriate there will be a statement. It's been nearly two years so it's extremely frustrating, but we are where we are.”

Benn has always maintained his innocence and claimed accidental contamination for his positive tests.

‘The Destroyer’ has fought twice since the positive tests in the United States on foreign licences, though his last appearance inside a British ring came in April 2022.

Benn gave up his British licence following the positive tests and his protracted debate with the Board has rumbled on ever since.

Conor Benn during his win over Peter Dobson on 3 February (Getty Images)

Benn, 23-0 since turning professional, outpointed Peter Dobson in February in Las Vegas.

After a mega fight with Chris Eubank Jr fell through, a future fight with the legendary Manny Pacquiao has been rumoured.

The pair met face-to-face in Saudi Arabia at the weigh-in for Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou.

Though Benn played down any imminent agreement: “We’re out here to enjoy the boxing, me and Manny Pacquiao.

“He’s a legend, an icon. There are levels to this game, he’s achieved everything that any young fighter could wish to achieve. If it happens, I’m sure it’ll be here in Saudi.”