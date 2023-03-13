After getting overwhelmed in the trenches during their playoff loss to the Bengals, the Bills are addressing their offensive line to begin free agency.

Guard Connor McGovern has agreed to sign with Buffalo on a three-year deal worth $23 million, according to multiple reports.

McGovern was a Cowboys third-round pick in 2019. He missed his rookie season due to injury and started 14 games over the next two seasons.

But he started 15 contests in 2022, setting him up to cash in during free agency.

Connor McGovern agrees to sign with Bills originally appeared on Pro Football Talk