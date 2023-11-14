Connor Bedard stuns kid holding ‘I want to be just like you' sign with heartwarming gift

Connor Bedard stuns kid holding ‘I want to be just like you' sign with heartwarming gift originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

At 18 years old, Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard is already making an impact on a new generation of hockey fans across the United States.

The star forward spotted a kid pressed against the glass at Amerant Bank Arena holding a sign that said, "Bedard, I want just like you," before Sunday's game against the Florida Panthers.

Bedard skated over and flipped a puck from the end of his stick into the crowd where where the young fan was standing. He then pointed to the kid to make sure the souvenir ended up in the right hands.

The kid's jaw was on the floor as he watched Bedard skate away.

The phenom put on a spectacular performance Sunday, scoring two breathtaking goals to single-handedly keep his team in the game. The Blackhawks fell 4-3 to the Panthers, but Bedard made history by becoming the youngest player in NHL history with consecutive multigoal games, according to NBC Sports Chicago's Chris Kamka.

Connor Bedard is good at hockey pic.twitter.com/tn9DgI2s1N — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) November 12, 2023

Bedard currently leads all rookies in goals (nine) and points (13), as well as all Blackhawks skaters in those two categories. With nine points (seven goals, two assists) in his last six games after having four points (two goals, two assists) in his first seven, the first overall pick seems to have found his stride.

"You can see the game is starting to slow down for him, which is scary," Blackhawks veteran forward Nick Foligno said.

