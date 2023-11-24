Confident Anthony Edwards says maybe he could be first NBA and NFL player

NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards has a five-year max contract extension worth at least $205.9 million (maybe closer to $260 million if he makes an All-NBA team this season) that kicks in next season.

One of the clauses of that contract would prohibit Edwards from playing professional football — that's more of an injury risk than the Timberwolves are comfortable with. However, during a recent interview, Edwards said that he would like to try it once the Timberwolves win a title. Edwards appeared on Marco Summers “Open Thoughts” show (hat tip ESPN) and Summers asked Edwards about playing in the NBA and NFL.

Edwards: "I think I might be the first one."

Summers: "Are you gonna do it?"

Edwards: "I'm gonna try... First I gotta handle my business in the NBA ... Minnesota organization, we want to win a championship. After that, we'll figure that out."

Don't doubt for a second that Edwards has the confidence to believe he can do this. Nobody has the swagger that Edwards brings.

Edwards — like LeBron James and a lot of other NBA players — was an athletic phenom who thrived in youth football as well before turning his focus to basketball. That's different than playing football at a high level.

The only player that maybe came close to the NBA/NFL combo was Nate Robinson, the 5'9" point guard and Slam Dunk Contest champion who got an NFL workout/tryout with the Seahawks. Robinson played in part of 11 NBA seasons, but he first came to the University of Washington on a football scholarship and started six games for the Huskies as a cornerback before turning his focus fully to basketball (he started in a bowl game). Playing D-I football is impressive, but by the time his NBA career was almost over and Robinson got an NFL workout he had lost a step athletically, was on the wrong side of 30, and was not going to be able to hang with NFL wideouts.

Edwards is still young and at the peak of his athleticism. Don't bet on a Jordanesque mid-career sports change for Edwards, but it's fun to think about.

