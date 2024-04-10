What Condition the Position is in: Assessing Raiders level of need at TE heading into the Draft

Mayer was expected to be a plug-and-play tight end. It didn’t quite happen that way. He didn’t have his second NFL catch until Week five. And he didn’t have his first NFL touchdown until Week 10. But you did see flashes of why he was drafted at 35 overall and the Raiders will give him another shot to live up to his potential as a starter. Bryant never lived up to the receiving number he put up as a senior at Florida Atlantic. But he’s been a passable NFL second tight end. The rest of the tight ends will compete for the final roster spot.

Condition: Stable

Notes: With Mayer in place and Bryant added to the team, the Raiders can focus on other positions of need in the draft.

