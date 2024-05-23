Concord Esports awarded the Commissioner’s Cup Award by the Eastern College Athletic Conference

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) – Concord University’s Esports program was awarded the Eastern College Athletic Conference Commissioner’s Cup Award on May 20, 2024. This is the first time Concord Esports received the distinguished award.

It’s a great honor for Concord Esports to receive this award. I know our players all have one thing in mind, being the best and rising to any challenge put in their path. We are excited to see our production team grow with the goal of hosting more local area network events at Concord for high schools, showcase matches, tournaments, and playoffs. Receiving this award is a great honor which recognizes the blood, sweat and passion that Concord Esports has put in as a whole this year. Austin Clay | Program Director, Concord Esports

The Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) is an 80-year-old organization with more than 200 participating schools throughout all three NCAA Divisions that exist to strengthen the experience of student-athletes that are involved in intercollegiate athletics.

A comprehensive Esports program is hosted by the ECAC that involves 160 schools fielding 1100 teams across 14 different games that are streamed live four nights per week. The ECAC’s platform continues to expand the footprint of the Conference across the nation.

