Complete injury report for Joel Embiid, Sixers vs. Knicks for Game 4

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to even their Round 1 series with the New York Knicks in Game 4 on Sunday afternoon. After two tough losses to begin the series, the Sixers bounced back with a big win in Game 3.

As Philadelphia prepares for a critical Game 4, it will be without Robert Covington due to a left knee bone bruise. He has not played since Dec. 30 and coach Nick Nurse has stated that he will not return this season.

As for Joel Embiid, he is once again listed as questionable due to left knee injury recovery. He was listed as questionable for the previous three games as well and ended up playing so one has to assume that he will likely play in this one when the ball is tipped.

Tip off from the Wells Fargo Center is set for 1 p.m. EDT. Philadelphia would love to head back to New York in a 2-2 series rather than being down 3-1.

