A complete guide to the 33-car starting lineup for the 2023 Indianapolis 500

This is the starting lineup for the 2023 Indianapolis 500. The 200-lap race is scheduled for Sunday, May 28, on the 2½-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.

The Indy 500 starting lineup features 11 rows of 3 drivers each, established through two days of qualifying. Alex Palou has the fastest pole position speed in race history at 234.217 mph. The field average of 232.184 mph is the fastest in race history.

Speeds for Rows 1-2 were established in the Fast Six on May 21, and speeds for Rows 3-4 were set in the Fast 12; speeds for Rows 5-10 were set on May 20; speeds for Row 11 were established in last chance qualifying on May 21.

Includes starting position, (car number), driver name (R-rookie; W-Indy 500 winner), engine, team and 4-lap qualifying speed average. All cars have Dallara chassis and use Firestone tires.

Indy 500 Row 1

Row 1 for the 2023 Indianapolis 500 (from left): Pole-sitter Alex Palou, Rinus VeeKay, Felix Rosenqvist

(10) Alex Palou, Honda, Ganassi, 234.217 mph

(21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, Carpenter, 234.211

(6) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 234.114

Row 2

Row 2 for the 2023 Indianapolis 500 (from left): Santino Ferrucci, Pato O'Ward, Scott Dixon

(14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, Foyt, 233.661

(5) Pato O'Ward, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 233.158

(9) Scott Dixon (W), Honda, Ganassi, 233.151

Row 3

Row 3 for the 2023 Indianapolis 500 (from left): Alexander Rossi, Takuma Sato, Tony Kanaan

(7) Alexander Rossi (W), Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 233.110

(11) Takuma Sato (W), Honda, Ganassi, 233.098

(66) Tony Kanaan (W), Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 233.076

Row 4

Row 4 for the 2023 Indianapolis 500 (from left): Marcus Ericsson, Benjamin Pedersen, Will Power

(8) Marcus Ericsson (W), Honda, Ganassi, 232.889

(55) Benjamin Pedersen (R), Chevrolet, Foyt, 232.671

(12) Will Power (W), Chevrolet, Penske, 232.635

Welcome to the show: Indy 500 rookies come from 3 continents

Row 5

Row 5 for the 2023 Indianapolis 500 (from left): Ed Carpenter, Scott McLaughlin, Kyle Kirkwood

13. (33) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, Carpenter, 232.689

14. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, Penske, 232.677

15. (27) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, Andretti, 232.662

Row 6

Row 6 for the 2023 Indianapolis 500 (from left): Conor Daly, Josef Newgarden, Ryan Hunter-Reay

16. (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, Carpenter, 232.433

17. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, Penske, 232.402

18. (23) Ryan Hunter-Reay (W), Chevrolet, Dreyer & Reinbold, 232.133

Row 7

Row 7 for the 2023 Indianapolis 500 (from left): Romain Grosjean, Helio Castroneves, Colton Herta

19. (28) Romain Grosjean, Honda, Andretti, 231.997

20. (06) Helio Castroneves (W), Honda, Meyer Shank, 231.954

21. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, Andretti, 231.951

'I still have that fire': Helio Castroneves leads list of active Indy 500 winners

Row 8

Row 8 for the 2023 Indianapolis 500 (from left): Simon Pagenaud, David Malukas, Marco Andretti

22. (60) Simon Pagenaud (W), Honda, Meyer Shank, 231.878

23. (18) David Malukas, Honda, Coyne, 231.769

24. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, Andretti, 231.682

Row 9

Row 9 for the 2023 Indianapolis 500 (from left): Stefan Wilson, Devlin DeFrancesco, Agustin Canapino

25. (24) Stefan Wilson, Chevrolet, Dreyer & Reinbold, 231.648

26. (29) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, Andretti, 231.353

27. (78) Agustin Canapino (R), Chevrolet, Juncos Hollinger, 231.320

Row 10

Row 10 for the 2023 Indianapolis 500 (from left): Callum Ilott, R.C. Enerson, Katherine Legge

28. (77) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, Juncos Hollinger, 231.182

29. (50) R.C. Enerson (R), Chevrolet, Abel, 231.129

30. (44) Katherine Legge, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, 231.070

Row 11

Row 11 for the 2023 Indianapolis 500 (from left): Christian Lundgaard, Sting Ray Robb, Jack Harvey

(45) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, 229.649

(51) Sting Ray Robb (R), Honda, Coyne, 229.549

(30) Jack Harvey, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, 229.166

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 2023 Indy 500 starting lineup; Alex Palou wins pole position