Complete college football bowl schedule for 2023-24: Games, matchups, times, dates

College Football Playoff field
No. 1: Michigan Wolverines
No. 2: Washington Huskies
No. 3: Texas Longhorns
No. 4: Alabama Crimson Tide
(Out: FSU Seminoles, Georgia Bulldogs)
Welcome to bowl season!
From the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 16 to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 8, there will be 42 postseason games.
Below is the schedule with dates, times and television channels.
Myrtle Beach Bowl (11 a.m. ET, ESPN)
Georgia Southern vs. Ohio
New Orleans Bowl (2:15 p.m., ESPN)
Cure Bowl (3:30 p.m., ABC)
Appalachian State vs. Miami (Ohio)
New Mexico Bowl (5:45 p.m., ESPN)
LA Bowl (7:30 p.m., ABC)
Boise State vs. UCLA
Independence Bowl (9:15 p.m., ESPN)
Texas Tech vs. Cal
Famous Toastery Bowl (2:30 p.m., ESPN)
Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion
Frisco Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN)
Marshall vs. UTSA
Boca Raton Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN)
South Florida vs. Syracuse
Gasparilla Bowl (6:30 p.m., ESPN)
UCF vs. Duke
Birmingham Bowl (Noon, ABC)
Georgia Tech vs. Troy
Camellia Bowl (Noon, ESPN)
Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois
Armed Forces Bowl (3:30 p.m., ABC)
James Madison vs. Air Force
Potato Bowl (3:30 p.m., ESPN)
68 Ventures Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN)
South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan
Las Vegas Bowl (7:30 p.m., ABC)
Northwestern vs. Utah
Hawaii Bowl (10:30 p.m., ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl (2 p.m., ESPN)
Bowling Green vs. Minnesota
First Responder Bowl (5:30 p.m., ESPN)
Texas State vs. Rice
Guaranteed Rate Bowl (9 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Military Bowl (2 p.m., ESPN)
Tulane vs. Virginia Tech
Duke’s Mayo Bowl (5:30 p.m., ESPN)
Holiday Bowl (8 p.m., Fox)
No. 15 Louisville vs. USC
Texas Bowl (9 p.m., Fox)
No. 20 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M
Fenway Bowl (11 a.m., ESPN)
No. 24 SMU vs. Boston College
Pinstripe Bowl (2:15 p.m., ESPN)
Miami vs. Rutgers
Pop-Tarts Bowl (5:45 p.m., ESPN)
NC State vs. Kansas State
Alamo Bowl (9:15 p.m., ESPN)
No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Arizona
Gator Bowl (Noon, ESPN)
No. 22 Clemson vs. Kentucky
Sun Bowl (2 p.m., CBS)
No. 19 Oregon State vs. No. 16 Notre Dame
Liberty Bowl (3:30 p.m., ESPN)
Iowa State vs. Memphis
Cotton Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN)
No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Missouri
Peach Bowl (Noon, ESPN)
No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 11 Ole Miss
Music City Bowl (2 p.m., ABC)
Auburn vs. Maryland
Orange Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN)
No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 6 Georgia
Arizona Bowl (4:30 p.m., The CW)
Toledo vs. Wyoming
ReliaQuest Bowl (Noon, ESPN2)
Citrus Bowl (Noon, ABC)
No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 21 Tennessee
Fiesta Bowl (Noon, ESPN)
No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 23 Liberty
Rose Bowl (5 p.m., ESPN)
No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama
Sugar Bowl (8:45 p.m., ESPN)
No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas
CFP National Championship Game (7:30 p.m., ESPN)
The Seminoles ended up the fifth wheel, on the outside looking in. But the reason they were jilted goes far beyond the 13 people on the selection committee.
The two postseason-ineligible teams are in the bowl field because there aren't enough 6-win teams.
68 teams are fully bowl-eligible through the first 12 weeks of the season.
58 teams have already qualified for a bowl game.
There's a good chance that at least one 5-7 team will be needed to complete the bowl field in addition to James Madison and Jacksonville State.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Drinkwitz could hardly contain himself as he sent the ESPN studio crew into uncontrolled laughter.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
According to ESPN, nearly 50% more people watched Washington's win over Oregon.
Hill's case as the first MVP receiver is becoming increasingly harder to ignore.
The Niners are eager to get another chance to beat the Eagles after losing in last season's NFC title game.
Florida State is the first undefeated Power Five team to miss out on the four-team playoff.
The Lions scored three times in the first six minutes, then held off two New Orleans charges.
Ultimately, the committee cited the criteria that allows it to factor in injuries when deciding the playoff field.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans game.
Houston earned a key victory in the AFC playoff race over Denver.
Nacua was in obvious pain as he walked gingerly to the locker room clutching his right side.
The Eagles head of security took one for the team.
Dell received medical treatment on the field and was in obvious pain.