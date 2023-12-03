Advertisement
Live

Complete college football bowl schedule for 2023-24: Games, matchups, times, dates

Yahoo Sports Staff
25

Welcome to bowl season!

From the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 16 to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 8, there will be 42 postseason games.

Below is the schedule with dates, times and television channels.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Myrtle Beach Bowl (11 a.m. ET, ESPN)

New Orleans Bowl (2:15 p.m., ESPN)

Cure Bowl (3:30 p.m., ABC)

New Mexico Bowl (5:45 p.m., ESPN)

LA Bowl (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Independence Bowl (9:15 p.m., ESPN)

  • Texas Tech vs. Cal

Monday, Dec. 18

Famous Toastery Bowl (2:30 p.m., ESPN)

  • Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Frisco Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN)

  • Marshall vs. UTSA

Thursday, Dec. 21

Boca Raton Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN)

Friday Dec. 22

Gasparilla Bowl (6:30 p.m., ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 23

Birmingham Bowl (Noon, ABC)

Camellia Bowl (Noon, ESPN)

  • Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois

Armed Forces Bowl (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Potato Bowl (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

68 Ventures Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl (7:30 p.m., ABC)

  • Northwestern vs. Utah

Hawaii Bowl (10:30 p.m., ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl (2 p.m., ESPN)

  • Bowling Green vs. Minnesota

First Responder Bowl (5:30 p.m., ESPN)

  • Texas State vs. Rice

Guaranteed Rate Bowl (9 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl (2 p.m., ESPN)

Duke’s Mayo Bowl (5:30 p.m., ESPN)

Holiday Bowl (8 p.m., Fox)

Texas Bowl (9 p.m., Fox)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl (11 a.m., ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl (2:15 p.m., ESPN)

Pop-Tarts Bowl (5:45 p.m., ESPN)

  • NC State vs. Kansas State

Alamo Bowl (9:15 p.m., ESPN)

  • No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Arizona

Friday, Dec. 29

Gator Bowl (Noon, ESPN)

  • No. 22 Clemson vs. Kentucky

Sun Bowl (2 p.m., CBS)

Liberty Bowl (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

  • Iowa State vs. Memphis

Cotton Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 30

Peach Bowl (Noon, ESPN)

Music City Bowl (2 p.m., ABC)

Orange Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN)

  • No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 6 Georgia

Arizona Bowl (4:30 p.m., The CW)

Monday, Jan. 1

ReliaQuest Bowl (Noon, ESPN2)

Citrus Bowl (Noon, ABC)

Fiesta Bowl (Noon, ESPN)

  • No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 23 Liberty

Rose Bowl (5 p.m., ESPN)

  • No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama

Sugar Bowl (8:45 p.m., ESPN)

  • No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas

Monday, Jan. 8

  • CFP National Championship Game (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Live44 updates
  • Featured
    Yahoo Sports Staff

    College Football Playoff field

    No. 1: Michigan Wolverines

    No. 2: Washington Huskies

    No. 3: Texas Longhorns

    No. 4: Alabama Crimson Tide

    (Out: FSU Seminoles, Georgia Bulldogs)

    The College Football Playoff field is set. Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama are in. Florida State and Georgia are out. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    The College Football Playoff field is set. Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama are in. Florida State and Georgia are out. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    While we wait for the official announcements, here's early reporting from Action Network's Brett McMurphy:

    Alamo Bowl: Arizona vs. Oklahoma

    Toastery Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion

    LA Bowl: Boise State vs. UCLA

    Potato Bowl: Utah State vs. Georgia State

    New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico State vs. Fresno State

    Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Tennessee

    Armed Forces Bowl: James Madison vs. Air Force

    Camellia Bowl: Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Dan Wetzel's take on the CFP field: Florida State got screwed, but it's not just the committee's fault

    GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Mike Norvell of the Florida State Seminoles looks on before the start of a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
    Florida State will miss out on the College Football Playoff despite finishing 13-0 with an ACC title. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Jordan Travis reacts to FSU's playoff exclusion

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    CFP bowls set

    Alabama vs. Michigan in the Rose Bowl
    Texas vs. Washington in the Sugar Bowl

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    FSU AD, ACC commissioner react to Seminoles being excluded

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Staff Writer
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Cody Brunner

    Good morning folks and welcome to our live tracker for bowl announcements! We'll be updating this with matchups as they're announced or as news breaks, so be sure to follow along.