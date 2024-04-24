Comparing Caleb Williams to other top NFL draft QB prospects is a challenge

How would you compare Caleb Williams to Joe Burrow? To Trevor Lawrence? To C.J. Stroud? To Andrew Luck? To Patrick Mahomes? As the NFL draft arrives, a question on a lot of people’s minds is how Caleb Williams stacks up against the other prominent NFL quarterback prospects of recent years. Obviously, we’ll get to see on the field if Caleb Williams can deliver the goods for the Chicago Bears and live up to the hype. However, it’s interesting to stop for a moment — before Caleb plays a single NFL down — and ask ourselves how much the Caleb hype and the Caleb assessments stand up against the buzz received by other big-name quarterbacks from recent NFL drafts.

Joe Burrow, coming out of LSU, certainly seemed like the real deal and a franchise-level quarterback. His 2019 Heisman Trophy and national championship season was one of the great single seasons produced by any college quarterback in history. Not even Caleb Williams had a season as great as Burrow’s 2019 masterclass. Burrow probably rates higher than Caleb as an NFL draft quarterback prospect. His subsequent Super Bowl season with the Cincinnati Bengals only enhanced Burrow’s position.

As for other quarterback prospects, it’s reasonable to say that Caleb’s potential and overall skill set compare quite favorably. Now it’s up to Caleb to produce on the field and make his defenders look good.

Kevin Clark is joined by Jim Nagy, executive director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl. They discuss how NIL and the transfer portal have changed NFL draft evaluations and how Caleb Williams compares against other recent “generational” quarterback prospects such as Trevor Lawrence, Andrew Luck, Deshaun Watson and more:

