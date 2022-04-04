Commanders ‘wouldn’t entertain’ trade offers for Terry McLaurin if they came

The wide receiver market is on fire around the NFL. The Green Bay Packers traded superstar wideout Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, who then signed him to a record contract.

Next, the Kansas City Chiefs sent star pass-catcher Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins for multiple draft picks and then signed Hill to another record contract.

What’s next?

Well, according to Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, it will not be Terry McLaurin. Recently, in a chat with Ben Standig of The Athletic, Rivera was asked about a potential contract extension with McLaurin. Rivera noted that it is a priority for the team but cautioned everyone to be patient.

“I think the biggest thing is just (telling) everybody patience,” Rivera said, per Standig. “We’ve got plenty of time.”

Rivera is right. The team does have time but understand the angst of fans who’ve seen this movie before. Regardless of what fans thought about Kirk Cousins or Brandon Scherff, the team allowed both players to enter the final year of their rookie contract without a long-term agreement, and the rest was history.

Standig noted how McLaurin’s teammates are monitoring the situation closely, while other organizations are also watching how Washington handles McLaurin’s contract situation. Rivera said there have been no official trade inquiries for McLaurin and it would not matter as the Commanders “and we wouldn’t entertain it.”

The earlier Washington attempts to get something done with McLaurin, the better. With A.J. Brown, DK Metcalf and Deebo Samuel also up for an extension, the price will continue to go up.