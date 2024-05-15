Commanders sign Damiere Byrd

Free agent wide receiver Damiere Byrd is heading to Washington.

Byrd has agreed to terms on a contract with the Commanders, according to multiple reports.

The 31-year-old Byrd has had a long NFL journey since signing with the Panthers as an undrafted rookie in 2015. He's had two stints in Carolina and two in Atlanta, as well as spending time in New England, Chicago and Houston.

Last year Byrd played in just one game and didn't catch any passes. He does have experience returning both kickoffs and punts, and the new kickoff rules could give him another opportunity to make the roster, which he'll have to compete to do in training camp and the preseason.