Commanders rookie Johnny Newton wants to learn from Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne

Things haven’t gone smoothly for Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton since he was selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft over three weeks ago.

Newton, who had surgery on his foot to repair a Jones Fracture he suffered during his final college season at Illinois, learned the injury was healing on schedule, but he had a similar condition in the other foot.

So, at last week’s rookie minicamp, Newton was in a walking boot, and head coach Dan Quinn revealed that he needed another surgery. Of course, that sent Washington fans into a panic. Did this new regime fall into the same trap as other previous regimes?

Many had projected Newton as a first-round pick, but he slid to the Commanders at No. 36. Was this because teams knew Newton needed surgery on both feet?

Regardless of when the Commanders found out Newton needed another surgery, they believed they had a steal. Newton underwent successful surgery last week, and Washington is optimistic he’ll be ready for Week 1.

The good news is that the Commanders don’t need Newton for Week 1. Washington has arguably the best pair of defensive tackles in the NFL, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.

Going into a situation with two established stars in front of you could be disappointing for most rookies, but Newton sees it as an opportunity.

“You’re talking about guys I used to watch when they was in college, so transitioning to the NFL, of course, I still watched them,” Newton said, per Zach Selby of commanders.com.

“Playing next to those guys, outstanding, an amazing feeling. [They’re] Older guys who have had success [in] college and in the NFL. So, I’m really happy.”

The Commanders have some depth at defensive tackle with Allen, Payne, Newton and third-year players John Ridgeway and Phidarian Mathis. Mathis, a 2022 second-round pick, could be fighting for his future in Washington this summer.

