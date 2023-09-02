Commanders rookie DE gets a more appropriate number

When NFL teams trim their rosters from 90 to 53 players, many new numbers are freed up. After all, that’s 37 players gone. Of course, many of those players are re-signed to the practice squad.

When Washington made its roster cuts this week, veteran wide receiver Byron Pringle quickly got him a new number. Pringle wore No. 16 in the preseason and will now wear the No. 3 jersey this season.

Another player with a new number is rookie defensive end Andre Jones Jr. Washington’s seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft was one of the more talked about players during training camp. Jones entered camp on the roster bubble, and it didn’t take long to show he had skills worth developing.

This summer, Jones stood out in practice and in the preseason games. He even earned some time with the starters during one practice. And he did it while wearing the No. 48 jersey.

Jones is now wearing the No. 50 jersey. That number seems more appropriate for the 6-foot-5, 258-pound edge rusher. How many NFL players have you seen wearing the No. 48 jersey coming off the edge?

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire