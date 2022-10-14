Commanders lead Bears 3-0 at halftime of Thursday Night Football

For the second consecutive week, the NFL has a Thursday night clunker on Amazon Prime as the Washington Commanders lead the Chicago Bears 3-0 at halftime.

The highlight of the half for Washington was defensive tackle Jonathan Allen’s first career interception inside the 10-yard line. That wasn’t Washington’s only impressive defensive work.

On a 4th-and-goal from inside the one-yard line, Chicago running back Khalil Herbert was stopped short of the goal line as Commanders linebacker Cole Holcomb did an outstanding job of stuffing Herbert.

Have you noticed we haven’t mentioned the offense yet?

As the score would indicate, it was an ugly first half for Washington’s offense. Both offenses, actually. Quarterback Carson Wentz completed five of 14 passes for 57 yards. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin has two receptions for 31 yards, while rookie tight end Cole Turner caught his first two NFL passes for 23 yards.

Rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. drew the start for Washington but finished the half with only 19 yards on seven attempts. J.D. McKissic led the Commanders with 20 rushing yards.

Washington has only 88 total yards in the first half, with Wentz being sacked twice. The Bears did have 202 total yards in the first half, but Washington’s defense tightened up in the red zone.

The Commanders will open the second half with the football.

