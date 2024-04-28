Commanders LB Jamin Davis will have a chip on his shoulder in 2024

Three years ago at this time, the Washington Commanders selected Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis as the No. 19 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Last week, the Commanders declined Davis’ fifth-year option, meaning he will be a free agent at the end of the season.

It was the right move. New general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn inherited Davis from the previous regime. While Davis has shown flashes of excellent play, he is far from a finished product. Now, the 2024 season is a make-or-break year for Davis.

You would think Davis would be upset that the team declined the option and the guaranteed salary for 2025, but he is not. Instead, Davis is excited about the new coaching staff, and it’s the smallest of things that make the biggest difference.

At Washington’s annual draft party on Saturday, Davis spoke to Scott Abraham of ABC 7 in Washington, D.C., and discussed Quinn, Peters, and the option.

“It’s always going to be another chip on your shoulder, but at the end of the day you can’t sit back against the ball and upset about anything,” he told Abraham.

“It’s just another chance to go out there and prove why you deserve your attention next year.”

This was an excellent answer. Davis smiled, discussing the difference with the new regime, explaining how just coming into the facility and meeting rooms is so much different under Quinn.

Davis understands it’s a business, and he must produce more. He didn’t always have the best coaching under the previous administrations, but that will not be an issue with Quinn, defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr., and linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr.

The Commanders have completely changed the linebackers corps since free agency began. Frankie Luvu and Bobby Wagner will start, with Davis playing a role in the defense, too. Quinn could choose to use Davis more in a pass-rushing role. undefined

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire