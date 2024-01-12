Commanders hire Adam Peters

The Commanders have made their first major hire of the Josh Harris era. There's currently a dispute among insiders as to the title.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media says 49ers assistant G.M. Adam Peters has taken a job with the team that likely will be dubbed "President of Football Operations." Adam Schefter of ESPN.com characterizes the new job for Peters as "General Manager."

Given that the Commanders still have a G.M. in Martin Mayhew, either Schefter is off or Mayhew is out.

Regardless, Peters is in. He'll run the show. We'll see what happens with Mayhew and team president Jason Wright.

As one source explained it to PFT, the 49ers tried hard to keep Peters. He decided, in the end, to go.

His first big decision in D.C. will be head coach. It's unclear who will make the final call. Peters surely will have some say in which way things go.