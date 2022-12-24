Commanders go back to Carson Wentz after 49ers force consecutive Taylor Heinicke turnovers

The Washington Commanders benched Taylor Heinicke in favor of Carson Wentz on Saturday after turnovers on consecutive possessions set the San Francisco 49ers up with a 30-14 lead.

Heinicke fumbled on a fourth-quarter sack by Nick Bosa to set up a 49ers field goal.

A possession later, he threw an interception to Jimmie Ward that allowed San Francisco to extend its lead to 16 points with another field goal.

Head coach Ron Rivera had seen enough. On the next possession with their playoff hopes dwindling, the Commanders went back to Wentz at quarterback. Washington traded for Wentz during the offseason with the hope that he could provide stability at the position. He did not.