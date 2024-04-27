Who are the Commanders getting in Luke McCaffrey?

With the final draft pick of Friday night’s round three, the Washington Commanders selected Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffrey at No. 100 overall.

If you read that name and are wondering, yes, Luke is the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey. By the way, both are sons of former NFL wide receiver Ed McCaffrey.

Luke certainly knows what it takes to make it in the NFL. He has seen his older brother push himself to such limits that he is able to play in the NFL.

McCaffrey stands 6-foot-2 and is 23 years of age. While playing his high school football in Colorado, Luke played receiver for his first two years, while his older brother Dylan played quarterback.

A four-star recruit, Luke committed to and signed with Nebraska. Determining to depart after two seasons with the Cornhuskers, he committed to Louisville. After being at Louisville for a brief period, he departed for Houston to attend Rice.

In his last two seasons with Rice, McCaffrey caught 58 and 68 passes, averaging 12.5 and 14.2 yards per reception, including six and 12 touchdown receptions, respectively.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, McCaffrey ran a 4.46 40-yard dash and recorded a 36-inch vertical leap.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire