Commanders announce Marcus Mariota will be first quarterback to wear jersey number 0

The Commanders have announced the jersey numbers of some of their new players, and that includes a first for Marcus Mariota.

Mariota will wear the jersey No. 0, making him the first quarterback to wear the number.

A year ago, the NFL passed a new rule allowing the 0 jersey, which had previously not appeared in pro football since before the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. Most teams had a player in a 0 jersey last season, but no quarterbacks adopted the number.

Mariota wore No. 8 for the Titans, Raiders and Eagles, and No. 1 for the Falcons. The No. 1 jersey has been taken by wide receiver Jahan Dotson, and the No. 8 jersey by running back Brian Robinson, so Mariota is taking a new number, for himself and for NFL quarterbacks.