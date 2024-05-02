Commanders announce dates for 2024 rookie minicamp

You don’t have to wait long to see Jayden Daniels in a Washington Commanders’ uniform.

The NFL announced rookie minicamp dates for all 32 teams on Wednesday, and Washington’s camp will run from May 10-12.

Of course, it is only a rookie minicamp, so fans won’t see Daniels in pads, but we may get a clue about which jersey number Daniels will wear. Daniels has always worn No. 5, which is currently worn by Washington’s most tenured player, punter Tress Way.

Daniels will likely end up in the No. 5 jersey as the new face of the franchise.

In addition to Daniels, the Commanders’ other eight draft picks will also don the burgundy and gold for the first time. Additionally, Washington signed 11 undrafted free agents who’ll also be on the field for the Commanders for the first time.

