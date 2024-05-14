Commanders will have 9 home games, 8 road games in 2024

The NFL will conduct a full 2024 schedule release Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

How about the Commanders? Any word yet on their 2024 schedule?

Actually, as of this Monday night’s writing, nothing has yet been released regarding dates for any Commanders games.

Scott Abraham of Washington’s WJLA TV 7 voiced a theory that makes some sense. He foresees the NFL having the Bears (Caleb Williams) face the Commanders (Jayden Daniels) in a prime-time game. He also sees a real possibility of a Cowboys vs. Commanders prime-time game because of Dan Quinn leaving Dallas to become Washington’s new head coach.

The Commanders will play nine home games in 2024: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Steelers, Browns, Bears, Falcons, Titans, and Panthers.

The Commanders will play eight games on the road in 2024: the Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Ravens, Saints, Cardinals, Bengals, and Buccaneers.

The NFL announced Monday that the season will kick off with a rematch of the 2023 AFC Championship game. This time, the Ravens will visit the Chiefs on Thursday, September 5, for an 8:20 kickoff, and the game will be televised by NBC.

Monday evening, the NFL also released that Tom Brady will make his Fox NFL broadcasting team debut in a Week 1 contest that will feature the Dallas Cowboys visiting the Cleveland Browns.

Perhaps there will be a few more releases by the NFL on Tuesday.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire