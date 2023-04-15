Commanders 2023 NFL draft prospect profile: Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

The 2023 NFL draft is two weeks away, and we here at Commanders Wire will look to profile multiple 2023 prospects daily leading up to day one of the draft.

We will focus on prospects who could be available for Washington and who fit a position of need. Our prospect profiles will not be exclusive to projected first-round picks only but also players who will be selected on the second and third days of the NFL draft.

The Commanders are first on the clock at No. 16 overall.

Today, we profile Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Kelee Ringo.

The numbers

Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo (DB27) participates in drills at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Size: 6-foot-2, 207 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.36 seconds

Arms: 31 1/4″

Hands: 8 1/2″

Vertical jump: 33.5″

Broad jump: 10’2″

10-yard split: 1.54 seconds

Scouting report

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kelee Ringo (5). Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

One look at Kelee Ringo, and you see what NFL teams covet at the cornerback position. He has the size and speed to be a future Pro Bowl cornerback. However, he’s far from polished, but in watching him, you see a player who is willing to stick his nose in the running game, which NFL teams love.

Here’s Lance Zierlein of NFL.com’s scouting report on Ringo:

Boundary corner with an impressive blend of size and athleticism. Ringo is uniquely suited to travel the field and match talents against some of the bigger targets in the league. He can press and does a nice job of controlling plays in front of him from off coverages. However, he is very average at anticipating breaks and transitioning with them to squeeze the top of the route. His physicality in coverage and in run support are big assets in his favor, but there is still work to be done in consistency of coverage. Ringo’s traits will be highly coveted and he has a chance to become a very good NFL cornerback if his route recognition continues to develop.

College stats

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) runs the ball against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kelee Ringo (5). Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2020: Redshirted his first college season after labrum surgery.

2021: Played in all 15, starting the final 12 of the season. He recorded 34 tackles, one sack, two interceptions — one of which was returned for a 79-yard touchdown in the national championship vs. Alabama. Ringo also had eight passes defended. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman team.

2022: Started all 15 games, finished with 42 tackles, including two for loss, two interceptions and defended seven passes. Named second-team All-SEC.

Highlights

Fit with Commanders

Ringo is still only 20 years old. He played just two seasons in college. There is plenty of room for growth. And when you have a player as physically gifted as Ringo, who is coachable, the sky is the limit.

If Ringo lands in Washington, that gives the Commanders a pair of talented young corners who are 6-foot-2 or taller. Benjamin St-Juste, entering year three, is 6-foot-3. St-Juste had a breakout season last season. Then there is veteran Kendall Fuller who had arguably his best NFL season in year seven last season.

Ringo would immediately step in as Washington’s third cornerback, which means he’d be on the field often. His addition would likely move Fuller back inside to cover the slot as Ringo profiles as an outside cornerback at the next level.

